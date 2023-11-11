Kerala Opposition to present ‘charge sheet’ against Kerala’s LDF govt

The Congress-led opposition in Kerala is set to present its ‘charge sheet’ against the misgovernance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a time when the incumbent state government is reaching out to the 140 Assembly constituencies to present their achievements. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is to planning to undertake Nava Kerala Sadassu - a batch of events to showcase the government’s achievements from 2016 - in all assembly constituencies. The events are to take place from November 18 till December 24.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that Kerala was on the brink of a total breakdown as the state is in financial shambles. “On the one hand, people are being strangled due to skyrocketing price hikes, likewise all taxes including charges of utility services have gone up and on the other hand the government is not collecting taxes from the gold merchants and bar owners. We all saw a top GST–Intelligence official being honored by Pinarayi Vijayan and it’s now come out that what he did was to raise money through donations for the recently concluded wasteful Keralayeem jamboree. We hear of raids being conducted by GST officials and after that its settlement with the defaulters and money is taken from them," he claimed.