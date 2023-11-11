Kerala Opposition to present ‘charge sheet’ against Kerala’s LDF govt

The Congress-led opposition in Kerala is set to present its ‘charge sheet’ against the misgovernance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a time when the incumbent state government is reaching out to the 140 Assembly constituencies to present their achievements. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is to planning to undertake Nava Kerala Sadassu - a batch of events to showcase the government’s achievements from 2016 - in all assembly constituencies. The events are to take place from November 18 till December 24.
Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that Kerala was on the brink of a total breakdown as the state is in financial shambles. “On the one hand, people are being strangled due to skyrocketing price hikes, likewise all taxes including charges of utility services have gone up and on the other hand the government is not collecting taxes from the gold merchants and bar owners. We all saw a top GST–Intelligence official being honored by Pinarayi Vijayan and it’s now come out that what he did was to raise money through donations for the recently concluded wasteful Keralayeem jamboree. We hear of raids being conducted by GST officials and after that its settlement with the defaulters and money is taken from them," he claimed.
The Opposition leader further alleged that the tax being collected from gold merchants continues to be at the same rate when gold was priced at Rs 500 per gram, while today that rate is Rs 5,500 per gram. “We now hear the state blaming the Union for not giving the GST compensation, while the fact of the matter is that it ended in 2022, but Pinarayi Vijayan continues to mislead people here that the Union is not giving it. Likewise Kerala got the highest revenue deficit grant of Rs 53,000 crores. But today the scenario is that the state coffers are literally empty, mostly due to extravagance and senseless spending,” said Satheesan.
He also said the upcoming programme of Vijayan leading his entire cabinet to all the 140 assembly constituencies is nothing but election propaganda for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “The local bodies are being asked to contribute for Nava Kerala Sadassu, which is not acceptable as people’s money cannot be used by Pinarayi for his election campaign, instead it should be met from the funds of the CPI(M) and the Left Front."