Kerala: One killed, four injured in fire explosion in Kakkanad Kinfra park

One person died and four others were injured in a fire explosion in a pharmaceutical company located in Kinfra campus near Kakkanad in Ernakulam district, on Tuesday night, September 19. The accident was reported in Nita Gelatin India Limited at around 8 pm last night. The Infopark police had reported the Thrikkakkara Fire and Rescue Services, after the blast sound reverberated through the neighbourhood.

According to a The Hindu report , the deceased has been identified as Rajan Morangu (30) from Punjab, and the four persons who suffered injuries are Najeeb (48) from Edappally, Saneesh (37) from Thrikkakara, Pankaj (36) and Kaushuve (36). Both Pankaj and Kaushuve are natives of Assam. According to reports, the injured are under treatment in a private hospital.

The Infopark police have registered a case and are probing the incident. A preliminary investigation revealed that the blast took place among empty cans. as the factory does not use any combustible materials or chemicals. A detailed probe will reveal the exact reason for the explosion, said Kochi police commissioner A Akbar.