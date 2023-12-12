Kerala Ministers applaud SFI, blame Governor Khan

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve asked, "Was it right for the Governor to step out of his car? Only after a report on the incident comes out, will we be able to assess things. The incidents which Khan and the chief minister faced should not be seen in the same manner,” said Rajeeve.

Veteran Minister, who handles the Forest portfolio, AK Saseendran said it was the governor who resorted to 'goondaism'. “He was in a provocative mood and it was not right for a governor to weave stories to play a hero,” said Saeendran.

It was on December 11 night that Governor Khan en route to Thiruvananthapuram airport got out of his car to confront black flag-waving SFI protesters and was seen asking them to come near him. He then slammed CM Vijayan and blamed him for everything.