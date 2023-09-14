Kerala man sets family ablaze over argument, killing son and 12-year-old grandson

A man in Thrissur of Kerala set his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson on fire before trying to kill himself on Wednesday, September 13, allegedly over an argument. The accused Kottekkattil Johnson allegedly poured petrol inside the room where his son Joji (38), Joji’s wife Liji (33), and their 12-year-old son Tendulkar were sleeping on Wednesday night, and proceeded to set the room ablaze.

The incident came to light after Johnson’s mother shouted for help. The family was rushed to a private hospital in Kochi, where all of them were put on ventilator support. While Joji and his son passed away, Liji is in a critical condition with more than 70% burns.

Johnson too sustained some injuries in the attempt, and later allegedly consumed poison. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur and is under treatment. According to reports, Johnson was triggered by an argument he had with his son Joji. The Mannuthy police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.