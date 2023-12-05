Kerala man accused of killing partner's baby, mother’s role being probed

A one-and-a-half-month-old infant was killed in a gruesome manner in Ernakulam, Kerala. The crime came to light on Tuesday, December 5. Shanif, a resident of Kannur, has been identified as the accused in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the accused and the baby’s mother, Lakshmi*, a resident of Cherthala in Alappuzha, were in a relationship. Shanif killed the baby as it would disrupt their romantic relationship. The baby was born to Lakshmi’s previous partner, police disclosed.

According to some media reports, Shanif allegedly killed the baby by hitting on its head. Meanwhile, the Elamakkara police are interrogating the mother’s role in the murder. The case is being investigated under the supervision of Ernakulam Central Assistant Police Commissioner Jayakumar.

Shanif and Lakshmi visited a lodge located in Karukapalli, Ernakulam with the newborn on November 30. On December 2 they rushed the baby to Ernakulam General Hospital in an unconscious state. The baby could not survive.