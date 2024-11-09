Kerala: Male teacher booked under POCSO Act for alleged sexual abuse of students

The Kerala police have booked a male teacher in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly sexually abusing minor students. The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, November 8, a day after six students filed complaints against him with the Nemom police.

According to the police, the students have undergone medical examinations and given their statements before the magistrate. The Nemom Circle Inspector told TNM that the students had complained of facing unsafe touches from the teacher. “Since 164 (a voluntary statement made by a child in front of a Metropolitan Magistrate in the context of a POCSO case) is over, the arrest will be happening soon,” he said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.