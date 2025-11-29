Kerala LoP Satheesan accuses CPI(M) of shielding criminals, defends Cong stand in Rahul MLA case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Saturday defended the Congress’s handling of the complaint against suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, while launching a sharp attack on the ruling CPI(M) for protecting criminals and those involved in serious offences.

Satheesan said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had already taken organisational action against Mamkootathil and clarified its stand after internal consultations.

“One cannot take punitive action twice for the same issue. The KPCC president has clearly explained the party’s position after consultations. That is the collective stand of the Congress,” he said.

He accused the CPI(M) of attempting to exploit the issue to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold theft case.

“We will not fall into that trap. Two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board were jailed in connection with the theft of Ayyappa’s gold, yet the CPI(M) has taken no action against them,” Satheesan alleged.

He further criticised the CPI(M) for fielding a candidate convicted in a case involving a bomb attack on a police vehicle in Payyannur.

“The court found him guilty of attempting to kill police personnel and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Still, the CPI(M) is protecting him. This shows their double standards,” he said.

Satheesan also accused the ruling party of creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in Kannur district.

“In the Chief Minister’s own district, opposition candidates have been threatened with violence and arson for filing nominations. This is fascism,” he alleged.

He claimed that the CPI(M) does not offer political freedom to rivals in its strongholds while preaching democracy elsewhere.

“The people of Kerala can see the hypocrisy,” he said, adding that criminals and looters enjoy political patronage under the ruling party.

Meanwhile, a court in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday posted the anticipatory bail plea of Rahul Mamkootathil -- accused by a woman of sexual exploitation -- for hearing on Wednesday. His whereabouts remain unknown.