Kerala High Court orders recounting of votes at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College

The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, November 28, ordered recounting of votes for the post of student union chairman at Thrissur's Kerala Varma College. The court had also set aside the declaration making Students Federation of India (SFI) candidate Anirudhan KS the Chairman of the college union, defeating the Kerala Students Union (KSU) candidate Sreekuttan Sivadasan. Justice TR Ravi passed the order in a plea filed by KSU alleging foul play in the counting of votes.

Earlier this month, when the votes were first counted, KSU candidate Sreekuttan, who is visually challenged, was declared elected by a margin of one vote. While the KSU candidate got 896 votes, the SFI candidate got 895 votes. As the KSU was taking out a victory march after winning the College Union election for the first time in four decades, news came that the SFI had asked for recounting of votes.

After a while, the re-counting commenced and the KSU alleged that power supply was disrupted twice during the process. The election authorities, this time, declared the SFI candidate as the winner by 11 votes. Alleging that the re-counting was not conducted properly, KSU decided to seek legal recourse and Sreekuttan approached the High Court demanding annulment of the elections. He also wanted a stay on the victory of the SFI chairman.