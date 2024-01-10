Kerala HC slams state for kennel-like witness boxes for Pocso case victims

The Kerala High Court on Monday, January 8, expressed its deep displeasure over the kennel-like witness boxes where minor victims of sexual offences depose in cases tried under the Pocso Act.

The Court of Justice Sophy Thomas made the observations while considering a list of regular bail applications, several of which had been moved by people accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

"In Pocso courts, there is a box in which children have to testify. It is meant for the victim and it is just like a kennel. Children would be scared just to enter it. Asking children to go into that cage would itself be very traumatising," said Justice Thomas.