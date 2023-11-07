Kerala HC permits two life convicts to attend LLB classes online

The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, November 7, permitted two murder convicts serving life imprisonment to attend Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) classes through online mode from jail, citing the importance of education in achieving reformative and rehabilitative objectives of imprisonment. A Division Bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Kauser Edappagath was hearing the petitions of two life convicts seeking to suspend their sentence and release on bail for them to continue their higher education, as the UGC regulations do not permit continuing the LLB course in online mode. However, the colleges informed the court that it can be allowed if the court passes an order.

"A convict is entitled to basic human rights and has the right to live with dignity in jail. The prisoners' right to education is a human right grounded in the right to dignity. A prisoner has as much a right to pursue study as a person free from the confines of jail," the court said. It further ruled that providing access to education is essential to achieve reformative and rehabilitative objectives of imprisonment. "Education can contribute to a sense among prisoners that they remain a part of the wider community. Prison education can provide a source of hope and aspiration whilst making purposeful use of time in detention. It also helps them lead better lives once they are free," added the High Court.

Both the life convicts cleared the entrance examination for the LLB course conducted by the Kerala Law Entrance Commissioner for the academic year 2023-24. The court took a positive view of the prisoners attending classes online. "The applicants can also be permitted to be present at the college whenever their physical presence is necessary and indispensable for practical training or attending examinations," the court added.