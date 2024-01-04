Kerala HC gives rape-accused govt pleader another 10 days to surrender

The Kerala High Court, on Thursday, January 4, granted another 10 days time to rape-accused former senior government pleader PG Manu to surrender to the police. The court had dismissed his anticipatory bail application on December 22, and said that his application will be considered if he surrenders within ten days. However, on Wednesday, January 3, he filed a petition seeking extension of time to surrender, citing that he was moving the Supreme Court challenging the HC's order denying him anticipatory bail and that it has not yet been listed. Following this, the court again granted him 10 days time.

It was in November 2023 that Manu was booked by the Aluva Rural police station under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides sections of the Information Technology Act. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the survivor, who was a client who approached him seeking legal consultation for a case she filed in 2018, the trial of which is still ongoing.

The complainant’s lawyer Padma Lakshmi told TNM that the first incident of rape allegedly happened on October 9 in his office. He had asked the woman to come to the office on the pretext of discussing the case and assaulted her. He had also threatened her against telling anyone about what happened. He again assaulted her twice, on October 24 and 29, besides shooting private photos and videos of her on his phone.

Padma also said that after the case was filed, Manu called the survivor’s family and tried to arrive at a compromise. In a recording of the call which TNM received, he can be heard lamenting, “Please don’t destroy my life, I am about to be selected for the judge’s panel. I will fall at your feet.” When the complainant’s suffering was pointed out to him, he claimed he will do “any compensation” that needs to be done.