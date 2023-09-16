Kerala HC tells family to get counselling to know, accept 21-year-old’s gender identity

The Kerala High Court has asked the parents and elder sibling of a 21-year-old person to undergo counselling to understand the concept of gender identity. A division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and C Jayachandran issued the order on a habeas corpus plea moved by the parents, alleging that an organisation called Sahayathrika had illegally detained their ward, whom they referred to as their “daughter” in the petition. Sahayathrika works for the needs of lesbian/bisexual women and transgender persons in Kerala.

When the bench interacted with the allegedly “detained” person, it was informed that there was no illegal detention and that Sahayathrika was merely helping the person navigate gender identity. After interacting with the person's parents and sister, the court said they needed counselling to understand and accept the concept of gender identity. It ordered the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Alappuzha to arrange appropriate counselling for the family.

“Having interacted with the petitioners and their children, we are of the opinion that the petitioners also require counselling to accept the factum of the different gender identity, which the alleged detenue seeks to express. We therefore direct the Secretary, DLSA, Alappuzha to take appropriate steps to identify a proper person for interaction and counselling with petitioners for the specific purpose as stated above,” read the order.

The court also allowed the alleged detenue to return with Sahayathrika and directed the parents and sister to appear before the DLSA on September 20.