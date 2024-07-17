Kerala has not been able to produce talents of global standards: CM Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for nurturing more talent in science streams, saying that the state was falling behind in these areas. Speaking at the Kerala School Teachers Association on Tuesday, July 16, he said, “Kerala has always been known for its achievements in general education. However, we could not nurture high-level talents of global standards in science,” the CM said.

“Studies show that our performance has not been great in mathematics either. We should be able to work towards nurturing the best talents. Teachers should take the initiative for this. But sometimes, teachers themselves become advocates of superstition and discrimination. Progressive education associations should correct them, and encourage a scientific temperament in them,” CM Pinarayi said.