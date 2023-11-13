Kerala govt drops charges against advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor in judges bribery case

Former Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) president Saiby Jose Kidangoor, on Monday, November 13, heaved a sigh of relief after the state government informed the Kerala High Court that it would be dropping charges against him. The court also directed the public prosecutor (PP) to produce a copy of the final report of the investigation agency. "PP submits that the investigation agency submitted a report under caption 'further action dropped'. PP shall produce a copy of the final report", said the court in its order and deferred the case by a week.

The court was considering a petition filed by Kidangoor to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over allegations that he fleeced large sums of money from clients under the pretext of using it to bribe some judges of the Kerala High Court. After conducting a preliminary inquiry, the Ernakulam Central Police Station registered the FIR against the High Court lawyer on February 1 and soon after this, Kidangoor stepped down as the president of KHCAA.