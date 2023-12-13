Kerala Governor questions need for CM Pinarayi’s state-wide tour

After Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the blockade of his convoy by Student Federation of India (SFI) cadres , he has now questioned the rationale behind the CM’s statewide tour. The CM’s trip, which began on November 18, is scheduled to go on until December 24. Pinarayi has been travelling across the state meeting voters along with his cabinet ministers. Governor Arif also blamed the state government for the alleged financial crisis Kerala is facing.

On December 11, SFI cadres stopped the Governor’s car, forcing to get down from the vehicle and argue with the protesters and police personnel. At the time he had also questioned how the protesters had been allowed near his car.

The Governor told the media in Delhi on Wednesday, December 13, that he failed to understand the objective of the statewide yatra of CM Vijayan and his entire cabinet that is passing through all the 140 Assembly constituencies. He further asked if there was a need for this trip, which he said was only about collecting representations from the people and added that the people on the other hand, were searching for solutions for their problems.