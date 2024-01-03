Kerala Governor not invited to CM Pinarayi’s Christmas-New Year lunch

The standoff between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues unabated, as the latter did not invite the former for the customary Christmas-New Year lunch in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, January 3. While Governor Khan was not invited, the Congress-led Opposition that was invited to the lunch by the Chief Minister boycotted it as part of its ongoing protest against the ruling government’s high handedness and style of functioning.

The customary lunch hosted by the Chief Minister is an annual affair where the Governor, state ministers, top leaders of various political parties, important personalities, besides top officials are invited.

The standoff between Khan and Vijayan has taken several twists and turns in the past and has now touched rock bottom with the two veterans slamming one another publicly. Things have come to such a pass that on December 30, the two refused to greet each other when CM Pinarayi arrived at Khan’s official residence to take part in the swearing-in of two new ministers.