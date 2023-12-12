Kerala Governor accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of 'conspiring to harm him physically'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lost his cool on the night of December 11 and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after protesting SFI (Students Federation of India) activists stopped him during his return from an event. The Governor claimed that this was part of Vijayan’s “conspiracy to harm him physically.”

On being obstructed, the Governor stopped his vehicle and stepped out to challenge the protesters. Losing his cool, he then asked the police officials if this was the security cover given to him. "Chief Minister is hatching this conspiracy to harm me physically as he did in Kannur. This is at the direction of the CM to hurt me physically. When the CM is part of this conspiracy, what can this police do," a peeved Arif Khan said, adding that he will not allow criminals to rule the road.