Kerala government orders probe into CUSAT stampede that left four dead

In the wake of the stampede during a tech fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) that claimed the lives of four students and left numerous others injured, the Kerala government has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday, November 25 during CUSAT’s annual festival, which included a music concert scheduled to take place inside an auditorium designed to accommodate 1,000 to 1,500 people.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu informed the media that the government has ordered a probe into the incident, involving both the Education Department and the police. A three-member committee has been established to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the stampede. Expressing concerns over the crowding issues, Minister Bindu announced measures to issue advisories for all crowded venues, extending beyond educational institutions.

Industries Minister P Rajeev added, “Earlier, the police had given an advisory to all auditoriums in the district regarding overcrowding. But that was with regard to universities or colleges. Considering this incident, measures will be taken to give advisories for all crowded places.”

