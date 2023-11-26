Kerala government orders probe into CUSAT stampede that left four dead

In the wake of the at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) that claimed the lives of four students and left numerous others injured, the Kerala government has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The tragedy unfolded on Saturday, November 25 during CUSAT’s annual festival, which included a music concert scheduled to take place inside an auditorium designed to accommodate 1,000 to 1,500 people.
State Higher Education Minister R Bindu informed the media that the government has ordered a probe into the incident, involving both the Education Department and the police. A three-member committee has been established to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the stampede. Expressing concerns over the crowding issues, Minister Bindu announced measures to issue advisories for all crowded venues, extending beyond educational institutions.
Industries Minister P Rajeev added, “Earlier, the police had given an advisory to all auditoriums in the district regarding overcrowding. But that was with regard to universities or colleges. Considering this incident, measures will be taken to give advisories for all crowded places.”
ADGP MR Ajith Kumar stated that the tragedy occurred when people rushed to the auditorium stairs due to sudden rainfall. A stampede ensued, resulting in multiple casualties. “It was an annual festival usually held from November 24 to November 26. The musical programme was organised at an auditorium that can accommodate 1,000 to 1,500 people. It was only partially filled initially but people rushed through the stairs when it started raining, leading to the tragedy,” he explained.
It later emerged that people rushing into the amphitheatre just before the event and overcrowding at the single entrance gate could have led to the stampede.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode on Saturday in response to the incident.
The deceased students have been identified as Athul Thampi from Koothattukulam, Ann Rifta from North Paravur, Sarah Thomas from Thamarassery, and Albin Joseph from Palakkad. The post-mortems are scheduled to take place on Sunday at Kalamassery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital. Subsequently, the bodies will be handed over to their relatives.