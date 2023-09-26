Kerala: Five dead in Kasaragod after school bus rams into auto rickshaw

Four women passengers and a driver died in a road accident in Pallathadukka, Kasaragod district on Monday, September 25 after the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding school bus.

The deceased were identified as auto driver A H Abdur Rauf (58), Beefathima (72), Beefathima (60), Umaliyuma (55) and Nabeesa (49). The deceased were natives of Mogral Puthur, which is almost 25 kilometers away from where the accident took place.

While the women died on the spot, Rauf succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. According to Badiadka police, the school bus of Global Public School was speeding, and was on the wrong side of the road while taking a turn at a curve. The bus was returning after dropping school children, police said.