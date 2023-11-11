Kerala Dalit farmer dies by suicide, blames banks and Kerala govt in note

A 55-year-old Dalit farmer from Thakazhi in Alappuzha district of Kerala died by suicide after blaming banks that denied him loans and the state government for pushing him into a financial crisis. KG Prasad, district president of the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, allegedly consumed poison on Friday night. He died on Saturday morning, November 11, reports said.
In his suicide note Prasad accused the state government and three banks – the State Bank of India, Federal Bank and Vijaya Bank – for being responsible for the extreme step taken by him.
As per his suicide note, Prasad took a loan from the State Bank of India in 2011. He had repaid Rs 20,000 and closed the loan finally in 2020 under a one-time payment scheme, offered by the bank. Thereafter none of the banks were ready to give him a loan due to low CIBIL score, the letter said. CIBIL stands for Credit Information Bureau India Limited and the CIBIL score represents a person's credit worthiness.
The suicide note said the reason assigned for low CIBIL score besides the SBI loan, which he defaulted was the Paddy Receipt Sheets (PRS) loan in his name. In Kerala banks provide need-based short term post-harvest credit to the registered paddy growers of the State of Kerala, whose produce has been procured by Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (Supplyco).
The letter said the PRS loan was the cost price of the paddy procured by him and it was the responsibility of the state government to pay back the loan with interest.
Supplyco is the nodal agency for procurement and the rate offered to farmers has two components. The first one is the Central Government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the second one is the State Government’s incentive bonus.
It would take five to six months to credit the MSP amount. So, to avoid the delay Supplyco would give a receipt sheet to the farmers during the procurement time and the farmers get a loan equivalent to the price of the procured paddy after submitting this receipt sheet to the bank. After the Central Government allocates the MSP, Supplyco would repay this loan amount with interest.
A recent by Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil had stated that the paddy procurement from farmers in the state is on track and that the payment will be made through PRS loans availed from State Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Federal Bank. The same model was followed last year too because of financial constraints faced by Supplyco. He also stated that responsibility of repaying these loans would be on Supplyco which will take care of payment of interests and penalty and the farmers will have no liability in this regard.
After media reports about the suicide, GR Anil reiterated that farmers who take PRS loans does not incur any liability.
Kisan Sangh district secretary Sivaraj said Prasad had no other liabilities than a PRS loan. “He had called me before consuming the poison. He said he is in a financial crisis and not able to harvest in this season because banks are refusing loans”, he said. Alleging that the state government is neglecting farmers’ issues Sivaraj said they are planning to organise a protest against the government with the help of other farmer organisations.
“We wish Prasad would be the last farmer to die by suicide in the state,” he said.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who travelled to Tiruvalla to pay tribute to the suicide victim, said issues faced by farmers get attention only after such drastic things happen. “Farmers work day and night, but treating them in this manner is unfortunate. I feel very sorry, and my heart goes out to the family. I feel concerned about the farmers and after getting all the information I will try to do whatever is possible at my level. This is not the time to blame anybody, but this matter should be studied”, he said.
K Surendran, state president of BJP in Kerala, accused the Kerala government of being responsible for Prasad’s suicide. He alleged that Kerala does not give the money to the farmers given to them by the Union government. “Pinarayi Vijayan should answer why this suicide happened and provide compensation to the family. Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, you should visit Prasad’s house and explain to his family what happened before you start your ‘Nava Kerala Yathra’, he said.
