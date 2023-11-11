Kerala Dalit farmer dies by suicide, blames banks and Kerala govt in note

Kisan Sangh district secretary Sivaraj said Prasad had no other liabilities than a PRS loan. “He had called me before consuming the poison. He said he is in a financial crisis and not able to harvest in this season because banks are refusing loans”, he said. Alleging that the state government is neglecting farmers’ issues Sivaraj said they are planning to organise a protest against the government with the help of other farmer organisations.

“We wish Prasad would be the last farmer to die by suicide in the state,” he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who travelled to Tiruvalla to pay tribute to the suicide victim, said issues faced by farmers get attention only after such drastic things happen. “Farmers work day and night, but treating them in this manner is unfortunate. I feel very sorry, and my heart goes out to the family. I feel concerned about the farmers and after getting all the information I will try to do whatever is possible at my level. This is not the time to blame anybody, but this matter should be studied”, he said.

K Surendran, state president of BJP in Kerala, accused the Kerala government of being responsible for Prasad’s suicide. He alleged that Kerala does not give the money to the farmers given to them by the Union government. “Pinarayi Vijayan should answer why this suicide happened and provide compensation to the family. Mr Pinarayi Vijayan, you should visit Prasad’s house and explain to his family what happened before you start your ‘Nava Kerala Yathra’, he said.