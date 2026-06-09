Kerala CPI(M) eyes course correction after poll setback amid ED heat

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The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is looking at a significant internal reset following its sharp electoral setback in Kerala, with the state leadership acknowledging the need for a course correction after a high-level review meeting that concluded here.

The discussions come at a time when the party is simultaneously facing political criticism, administrative scrutiny, and legal pressure involving senior leaders and close associates of the leadership.

At the centre of the internal recalibration is an attempt to rebuild political narrative and governance credibility.

Former Finance Ministers of the state, K.N. Balagopal and his predecessor T.M. Thomas Isaac, are reported to have begun work on an alternative White Paper, aimed at countering an assessment released by the new government led by V. D. Satheesan.

The government’s document had raised questions over fiscal management and governance performance during the previous Left Democratic Front tenure, prompting the CPI(M) to mount a rebuttal. However, the party’s challenges extend beyond political narrative.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Exalogic-CMRL case, in which Veena Vijayan, the daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been summoned for questioning. She has been asked to appear before ED officials in Kochi on Friday.

The case relates to allegations of financial transactions involving her IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, which is now reported to be defunct.

The political fallout has been significant, with protests and clashes in parts of the state leading to arrests of CPI(M) cadres, further intensifying the atmosphere of tension around the investigation.

The party, however, maintains that it is facing politically motivated targeting, while the ED continues its procedural inquiries.

For the CPI(M), the current moment represents a convergence of electoral disappointment, administrative scrutiny, and reputational challenges.

Internally, leaders have flagged issues ranging from organisational rigidity to voter disconnect, while also acknowledging erosion in key social support bases.

For Pinarayi Vijayan, the pressure appears particularly acute, as the leadership navigates both political criticism and legal developments surrounding close family members.

The ED summons to Veena Vijayan has added another layer of scrutiny at a sensitive political juncture.

With an expanded state committee meeting expected in the coming weeks, the party is now attempting to balance damage control with strategic renewal.

Whether the proposed course correction can stabilise the CPI(M)’s political standing amid these overlapping challenges remains an open question, and the heat is definitely on Vijayan and his party state secretary M.V. Govindan.