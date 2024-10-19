Kerala: CPI-M leader Divya seeks anticipatory bail in Kannur ADM suicide case

CPI-M leader P. P. Divya on Friday, October 18, sought anticipatory bail from a lower court in the Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu suicide case.

She has also resigned from her post of Kannur district panchayat president.

In her petition, she said her remarks had no malicious intentions while submitting her speech along with her bail plea application.

Meanwhile, Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan delivered a letter to the wife of Babu in which he expressed his deepest condolences and pointed out that he (Babu) was a dedicated officer.

On Thursday, thousands of people bid farewell to Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who died by suicide allegedly after CPI-M leader P. P. Divya made serious corruption allegations against him. His body was kept at Pathanamthitta Collectorate.

Babu’s former colleague Divya S.Iyer was seen crying when she spoke to the media describing Babu as a clean and committed official who always worked for the benefit of the common people.

"He felt utterly humiliated after corruption allegations were made against him. That is why he took such a step," Iyer said.

The people kept flocking to Babu’s house - where the body had been kept before being taken to the final resting place.

Babu died by suicide at his residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning while his wife was waiting to receive him at the Chengannur railway station.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan said everyone is strongly behind the family of Babu.

“Babu’s sent-off function is now shrouded in mystery according to the family. He was not keen for such a function and the timing was adjusted to enable Divya to attend the event. The issue is not over as according to the law, this crime is punishable for a period of 10 years. The legal proceedings must be initiated against her,” said Muraleedharan.

He added that Prasanth - the applicant for the petrol pump - is also a party to this conspiracy.

“This is not a suicide, this is murder. Where did he get the money, and what is his source of income? Kannur District Collector is also equally responsible for this case,” said Muraleedharan.

State Congress president and Kannur Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran said the CPI-M and the Left government should ensure that a clean probe is undertaken in the case.

“The party and the government in the past had come to the rescue of Divya in a suicide case of a girl. They should now ensure that a free probe takes place this time,” said Sudhakaran.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.