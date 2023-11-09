Kerala CPI leader expelled from party after bank scam allegations

Former president of Kandala Service Cooperative Bank and Milma's Thiruvananthapuram Region Union Administrative Committee Convener N Bhasurangan, on Thursday, November 9, has been expelled from the Communist Party of India (CPI). The move comes after allegations of large-scale malpractice was detected at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ongoing ED raid at the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank that began on Wednesday early morning entered the 27th hour on Thursday. According to reports, ED raids were conducted at the bank and the residences of former bank secretaries. The raids were held after the Department of Cooperation found out malpractices amounting to Rs 101 crore at the bank and handed over the reports of the case to ED.

“When the issue surfaced, he was moved to a lower committee in the party and now after the ED raid started, we have decided to expel him from the party,” said CPI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Mangodu Radhakarishnan. Meanwhile, State Cooperative Minister VN Vasavan said that ED has found out what the Kerala Crime Branch Police had earlier detected.