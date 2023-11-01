Kerala actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi evades media questions, says ‘no body-touching’

Malayalam actor and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Gopi refused to answer questions from journalists saying, "please keep away from me, no body-touching.” He was in Kaloor, Kochi, attending Kerala Piravi celebrations organised by a group of transgender individuals on Wednesday, November 1. Four days ago, the actor-politician had landed in soup after his inappropriate behaviour with a woman journalist triggered a row. Following this, the woman had filed a case against him under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

On November 1, Suresh Gopi appeared to slyly refer to the incident when he raised his hands and made a show of not wanting to touch anybody. Later in the day, he also declined to respond to questions when he was in Thrissur, and threatened to file charges against journalists for ‘obstructing’ his path. "Don't block the way, I will also file a case (against you). I also have the right to walk. Do you want to know (the legal) clause?" he asked.