Kalamassery blasts: Vehicle logs not maintained at Kerala convention centre

Forensic teams from the Kerala police were busy gathering vital clues and evidence from the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery, where three successive blasts took place on the morning of Sunday, October 29. TNM has learnt that the convention centre had not maintained records of people or vehicles entering and exiting the venue, where Jehovah’s Witnesses had congregated for the last three days.

Speaking to TNM, a private security personnel employed at the convention centre said they did not maintain a log of vehicles. “Usually, we note down the number of cars that enter and exit the convention centre and their number plate daily. But we were unable to do that this time around due to the large crowds that had gathered for the last three days,” the security personnel said.

When asked if Jehovah’s Witnesses had a registration process for the event, the security personnel said no such arrangement was made. “There was no registration process for the event, The Jehovah’s Witnesses are a close-knit group and they know each other. There was no registration process followed here. This was the first time they are conducting this event after COVID-19,” the convention centre employee told TNM.