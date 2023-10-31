Kerala blast accused Dominic Martin tells court he will argue his own case

Dominic Martin, the accused in the Kalamassery blasts of Kerala, has refused legal aid and informed the court that he wanted to present his own case. He was produced before the Ernakulam Principal session magistrate Honey M Varghese, on Tuesday, October 31. “I want to present my ideas in my own words,” he informed the court. The arrest of Dominic was recorded on Monday evening, a day after he surrendered before the police.

The court has ordered judicial custody for a month till November 29, and directed that the face of the accused should be masked to protect his identity. The court has also directed to conduct an identification parade but to keep his face masked until then.

Earlier in the day, Dominic was taken for evidence collection at his apartment in Athani near Aluva. According to the police, Dominic was staying at a rented house in Thammanam in Ernakulam. The police said that he owned an apartment complex in Athani where most of the apartments were rented out and he had used just one room. As per the investigation officers, Dominic had hatched plans for the attack in this apartment and made the explosives there.