Kalamassery blasts: Cops ask people not to go inside venue for belongings

Kerala police have asked the people gathered in and around the Zamra International Convention Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district to clear out and not wait to retrieve their bags and other belongings from inside the venue. The convention centre was the site of three blasts on Sunday, October 29, in which a woman was killed and 36 persons were injured. Thousands of people were attending a three-day Jehovah’s Witnesses meet at the centre. Jehovah’s Witnesses is a Christian sect that denies the idea of the Trinity.

Immediately after the blasts were heard, people rushed out leaving behind their belongings, including bags and purses. A big crowd was gathered outside the convention centre. However, later when they tried to go inside the venue to retrieve their belongings, the police stopped them stating that nothing can be removed from inside the centre. The police also informed people that after the investigation is complete and when the belongings are ready to be released, an announcement will be made through the media.

According to reports, there were at least 2,000 people inside the convention centre when the explosions took place. Several people who attended the convention had travelled from other places. Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Baby PV said that 10 buses were arranged for people to travel back to their homes.