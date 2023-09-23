JD(S) joins NDA, Kerala unit to stick with CPI(M)-led front

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) has declared that they will continue to stand with the Left Democratic Front despite the Karnataka unit of JD(S) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“We cannot cooperate with the NDA. Our party was formed as a result of opposition to the BJP. We will stand with the LDF and the national executive of the party will not have a problem with it,” K Krishnankutty, Kerala Electricity Minister and JD(S) veteran told the media in Palakkad on September 23, Saturday.