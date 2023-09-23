JD(S) joins NDA, Kerala unit to stick with CPI(M)-led front

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) has declared that they will continue to stand with the Left Democratic Front despite the Karnataka unit of JD(S) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
“We cannot cooperate with the NDA. Our party was formed as a result of opposition to the BJP. We will stand with the LDF and the national executive of the party will not have a problem with it,” K Krishnankutty, Kerala Electricity Minister and JD(S) veteran told the media in Palakkad on September 23, Saturday.
JD(S) state president and MLA Mathew T Thomas also told the media that the new alliance with NDA will not affect their stand with LDF in Kerala. He told that the JD(S)'s party plenum held in October 2022 in Bengaluru had declared the party’s anti-BJP stance and that has not changed yet,
A Vijayaraghavan LDF Convener told TNM that JD(S) Kerala unit is a party that has always distanced itself from BJP. “They have decided to stand with LDF and they have always distanced themselves from BJP,” he said.
The BJP and JD(S) alliance was made official on September 22, Friday by former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in the national capital.
Speaking to reporters on September 21, Kumaraswamy said that there had been no discussion yet on seat sharing. He said that he would discuss in detail the situation in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state with the BJP leadership. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier announced that as part of the understanding, JD(S) will contest in 4 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Sources had told TNM that the JD(S) demanded 5 seats.