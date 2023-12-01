Israeli woman found dead in Kerala, police probe ‘suicide pact’ with Malayali partner

A 36-year-old Israeli woman was found dead, while her 75-year-old Malayali partner was found wounded alongside her in their apartment in Kerala’s Kollam. The police confirmed on Friday, December 1, that the duo had been living together for the past 16 years, and they allegedly decided to die by suicide. The man is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram.
The deceased has been as Swatha alias Radha, and the man as Krishnachandran alias Chandrasekharan Nair. The couple first met in a North Indian city, and later moved to the man’s ancestral town in Kollam district, about 70 km from Thiruvananthapuram.
According to , Krishnachandran was a yoga instructor in Rishikesh and Swatha was his student. After he started suffering from a serious skin ailment, the duo allegedly decided to end their lives. Swatha tried stabbing herself to death and failed, and she reportedly asked Krishnachandran to kill her. He killed her before stabbing himself, and it was their neighbours in the apartment building who broke open their door and found the two lying in a pool of blood on Thursday evening.
While both of them were quickly moved to a hospital, Swatha was declared dead on arrival, and Krishnachandran was later shifted to the state-run Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Even though the couple’s suicide note is being looked into, the police are also investigating multiple other angles.
(With IANS inputs)
