Israeli woman found dead in Kerala, police probe ‘suicide pact’ with Malayali partner

A 36-year-old Israeli woman was found dead, while her 75-year-old Malayali partner was found wounded alongside her in their apartment in Kerala’s Kollam. The police confirmed on Friday, December 1, that the duo had been living together for the past 16 years, and they allegedly decided to die by suicide. The man is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased has been identified as Swatha alias Radha, and the man as Krishnachandran alias Chandrasekharan Nair. The couple first met in a North Indian city, and later moved to the man’s ancestral town in Kollam district, about 70 km from Thiruvananthapuram.