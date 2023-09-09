IMD issues yellow warning for several Kerala districts till Sept 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in 11 districts of Kerala on Saturday, September 9. Yellow warning has been issued to Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Saturday.

For Sunday, a yellow warning has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts; and for Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday. The IMD had also forecast light to moderate rainfall that will be fairly widespread to widespread in south India. “This will also include isolated occurrences of heavy rainfall. Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience these conditions on Friday. The ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect similar weather from Friday to Sunday, and Kerala and Mahe will likely see this pattern till September 11,” the IMD predicted.

Further, stating that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

(With IANS inputs)