How Kerala is breaking gender stereotypes in school books and embracing diversity

In the third week of June, Devananth, a class three student of Aided Lower Primary School (ALPS) Vadanamkurissi in Palakkad, noticed an illustration in the first chapter of his English textbook. It showed Sasha’s (a character) father cooking her favourite snack, Unniyappam. It made him recall his father who occasionally cooks for him. However, his classmate Muhammad Nahshal was perplexed. He had never seen his father cooking. Among the 23 students in their class, barely three to four students have seen their father cooking.

“Who’s cooking food for you?” asked Sidharth P, their class teacher. “Amma” (mother), pat came the reply in chorus. The gender roles in the mind of seven-year-olds are not easy to change, but this is what the Education Department of Kerala along with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is attempting: cultivating gender sensitivity and inclusivity among school students through curriculum revision.

This is the first time that gender-sensitive content has been included in the state’s textbooks. The changes have been made possible through the revision of textbooks for students in classes 1,3,5,7 and 9. Textbooks were last revised in 2013 and have remained unchanged since then.

This period witnessed huge and significant changes in the way people and society viewed various things, particularly about gender. Speaking to TNM, SCERT director Dr Jayaprakash RK explained how they tried to incorporate changes that happened in the past few years into the school curriculum.

“The thoughts and understanding of people about gender have evolved massively since 2013. It is pertinent that the newly revised textbook also reflects this. The textbook is one of the learning tools to mould students. Even a small picture can have a profound impact on a child’s mind. Therefore, incorporating gender-sensitive stories, pictures, and situations into the textbooks can help children to develop a more nuanced understanding of gender,” he said.

The initiative has led to the introduction of content that challenges traditional gender roles, incorporates LGBTQIA+ perspectives, and represents people with disabilities. This pioneering effort aims to reshape young minds, promoting a more inclusive society by addressing gender stereotypes, acknowledging diverse identities, and fostering empathy for differently-abled individuals. While the move has been largely praised, it also faces some criticism for not going far enough.

Sidharth, while sharing the experience of teaching gender sensitive content to Class 3 students, said gender norms are strongly ingrained in the children's minds. “During a conversation one of my students used the sentence ‘she is just a girl.’ I have been trying to make them understand gender equality. Now it is much easier and great to see when the textbook itself provides such content. Many students have not grown up seeing a gender-equal family. So, when I teach this lesson I can see the curiosity on their faces. I hope they will learn from the lessons and apply them in their own lives,” Sidharth said.

Jayaprakash said several significant court judgements and gender-related laws are also now part of the curriculum. ‘People now have a broader understanding and awareness of gender because of new laws, court orders, and remarkable judgements. The children need to grow up by learning about these developments,” he said. The constitutional rights of all genders are now part of the syllabus. In the language texts, writings by individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community have been incorporated.

“This should have happened much earlier, I feel. Our family believes in gender equality and practises it. Therefore, my child does not find gender-sensitive contests unusual.” Said Sunil, a parent of a class-fifth student in Palakkad.