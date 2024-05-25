Heavy rain lashes Kerala, IMD issues yellow warning in seven districts

As Kerala recovers from the water inundation caused by four days of heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, May 25, issued a yellow warning in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts. Subsequently, a light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala.

At least two people died and two sustained injuries in the state during the heavy downpour from May 22 to 24. The deaths — one in Malappuram and one in Pathanamthitta — were reportedly due to drowning. As a result of the torrential rain, parts of cities including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and some other parts of the state were submerged in water. This led to heavy waterlogging in roads, houses, and even institutions such as hospitals.

A house collapsed in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kannettumukku on May 24. Some roads in Ernakulam remain clogged with water. In Athani, the heavily inundated roads resulted in the water entering the houses.