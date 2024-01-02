From actors to a billionaire: Why everyone’s reaching out to two young Kerala farmers

Mathew Benny, a 15-year-old dairy farmer in the Idukki district of Kerala, and his younger brother George were rendered entirely helpless on December 31, New Year’s Eve, when their cows suddenly began to drop dead one after the other. By the time the New Year arrived, they had lost 13 of their 20 cows. The cattle’s sudden deaths have been associated with cyanide toxicity, which allegedly happened after they were fed tapioca feed. A day later, ministers and film actors are flocking to the boys’ farm to lend a helping hand. Besides two Cabinet ministers, celebrities including actor Mammootty, Jayaram, and Prithviraj, and even LuLu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali have offered them money and support, many of whom urged the young farmers not to lose hope in the wake of the tragedy.
Animal Husbandry Minister Chinchu Rani and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the brothers’ house at Velliyamattom in Idukki, where four veterinary doctors have been deputed to treat the rest of their cows. At the farm, Chinchu told the boys that they came to offer them their full support. “We will give you the money to buy five cows to start with, of which Rs 45,000 will be sanctioned immediately. On Wednesday (January 3), I will present this case before the state Cabinet. The Chief Minister will also provide any required additional support. We will also give you cattle feed free of cost for one month,” Chinchu told them.
Actor Jayaram, who also arrived at the farm to meet Mathew and his brother, said he was unable to bear the news when he read about it in the newspaper. “A few years ago, we were also in deep distress after 22 cows in our cattle farm dropped dead one after the other. So no one knows better than me what these two young boys are going through. I will be visiting them to comfort them and support them to rebuild their cattle farm,” he said.
Jayaram said they have planned to cancel the audio launch event of his upcoming film Abraham Ozler, which was scheduled to take place on January 3, so they could use that money to help the boys instead. “If we cancel the event, we might be able to save around Rs 5 lakh and they can buy at least 10 cows with that money,” he added.
Prithviraj, who was supposed to attend the audio launch, is reportedly planning to hand over an amount of Rs 2 lakh to Mathew and George. Reports say Mammootty has offered them Rs 1 lakh. Thodupuzha MLA PJ Joseph has announced that he will buy the young duo a cow, while MA Yusuff Ali’s LuLu Group International also said they would provide them with money to buy 10 cows.
Mathew, who started managing the dairy farm at the age of 13 reportedly after the demise of his father, had won the award for best child dairy farmer in 2021. The family reportedly had no insurance coverage for the cattle, and they had estimated a loss of around Rs 12 lakh.
Mathew told media persons that it was devastating to see the death of the 13 cows that they took care of with so much love. “I also did not expect to receive this much support from everyone, and I am happy and grateful for it. We will continue farming,” he said.