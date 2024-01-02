From actors to a billionaire: Why everyone’s reaching out to two young Kerala farmers

Mathew Benny, a 15-year-old dairy farmer in the Idukki district of Kerala, and his younger brother George were rendered entirely helpless on December 31, New Year’s Eve, when their cows suddenly began to drop dead one after the other. By the time the New Year arrived, they had lost 13 of their 20 cows. The cattle’s sudden deaths have been associated with cyanide toxicity, which allegedly happened after they were fed tapioca feed. A day later, ministers and film actors are flocking to the boys’ farm to lend a helping hand. Besides two Cabinet ministers, celebrities including actor Mammootty, Jayaram, and Prithviraj, and even LuLu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali have offered them money and support, many of whom urged the young farmers not to lose hope in the wake of the tragedy.

Animal Husbandry Minister Chinchu Rani and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the brothers’ house at Velliyamattom in Idukki, where four veterinary doctors have been deputed to treat the rest of their cows. At the farm, Chinchu told the boys that they came to offer them their full support. “We will give you the money to buy five cows to start with, of which Rs 45,000 will be sanctioned immediately. On Wednesday (January 3), I will present this case before the state Cabinet. The Chief Minister will also provide any required additional support. We will also give you cattle feed free of cost for one month,” Chinchu told them.