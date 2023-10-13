Five people from Kerala return home from strife-ridden Israel

Five persons from Kerala, who were part of the first batch to be evacuated from strife-ridden Israel under 'Operation Ajay', returned to their homes in Kochi on Friday, October 13. While their journey from Israel to Delhi was free of cost, those flying to the various Kerala airports had to buy tickets. Operation Ajay, by the Indian Armed Forces, was launched to evacuate Indians in Israel, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In the first flight that landed in Delhi, there were seven people from Kerala, five of whom landed in Kochi. A woman hailing from Palakkad spoke highly about the Indian Embassy officials. "They were very prompt in their response and were always available to give us full moral support," she said.

A female PhD student hailing from Malappuram said that if not for her parents' anxiety, she would have stayed back. "Last Saturday, we got to know that rockets had been fired into our area. But then things were normal and our University also functioned normally. In Israel, incidents like this happen and when there is an alarm, we all take shelter in the bunkers. I returned for my parents’ sake," said the research scholar.