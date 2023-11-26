CUSAT tragedy: Students turn caretakers at hospital for those injured in stampede

“The relatives of many of the students are yet to arrive, so we are taking care of them in the hospital,” students gathered outside Ward A of the Kalamassery Medical College on the morning of Sunday, November 26, told TNM. They were students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), where only a few hours ago a terrible tragedy had unfolded. Four people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede during a college fest on the campus.

All the students at the hospital were still in the clothes from the previous day’s event — black T-shirts that said ‘Dhishna’, the name of the School of Engineering’s tech fest. They said that many of the injured students were from far-off districts, making it difficult for their families to rush to the hospital right away.

One of the injured student’s mother, Sreelatha, arrived at the Kalamassery Medical College with her husband from Kottayam’s Pala on Sunday morning. By then, a night had passed since they received the news that their daughter Abitha, a second year Integrated MSc student at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), was injured in the stampede.