CUSAT tragedy: Students turn caretakers at hospital for those injured in stampede

“The relatives of many of the students are yet to arrive, so we are taking care of them in the hospital,” students gathered outside Ward A of the Kalamassery Medical College on the morning of Sunday, November 26, told TNM. They were students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), where only a few hours ago a terrible tragedy had unfolded. Four people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede during a college fest on the campus.
All the students at the hospital were still in the clothes from the previous day’s event — black T-shirts that said ‘Dhishna’, the name of the School of Engineering’s tech fest. They said that many of the injured students were from far-off districts, making it difficult for their families to rush to the hospital right away.
One of the injured student’s mother, Sreelatha, arrived at the Kalamassery Medical College with her husband from Kottayam’s Pala on Sunday morning. By then, a night had passed since they received the news that their daughter Abitha, a second year Integrated MSc student at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), was injured in the stampede.
“By around 7, Abitha rang me up to tell me that she had been injured in the incident. It was after the call that I saw the news on TV. Knowing that she was safe and that her injuries were minor was a huge relief,” Sreelatha told TNM. Abitha sustained bruises on her legs in the stampede.
Abitha’s grandmother lives with them, which made it difficult for Sreelatha and her husband to go to Kalamassery in Ernakulam district in the night itself. “Abitha told us that her friends were with her. All the students were very helpful. Her teachers, including the Head of the Department, called us to say that she is alright. The students and the teachers worked well to ensure that panic did not spread in the aftermath of the incident,” she said.
Relieved as she is that her daughter is safe, the news of the four deaths shocked her, Sreelatha said, adding, “It is such tragic news.”
The magnitude of the tragedy is what Sreenish VR, the local guardian of a second year Mechanical Engineering student who sustained bruises in the incident, stressed on too. “I cannot imagine how the families of the deceased children received the news. To hear on the news on TV that your child has passed away is indeed heartbreaking,” she said.
The injured student is the daughter of Sreenish’s maternal uncle who lives in Amballoor, Thrissur. “Just earlier in the day, my uncle and aunt had visited us at our home in Vytilla and then went to Kalamassery to visit my cousin at the CUSAT hostel. On the way, they stopped at a shop to buy snacks and other food items for her. They saw an ambulance pass by and assumed that some accident had occurred at the University. It was actually one of the first ambulances taking the injured to the hospital. Never had they imagined that their daughter too was among those injured,” Sreenish said.
She continued, “Later, as the news broke, we tried calling her [the injured student]. At first, she didn’t pick up, but later one of her friends called back and assured us that she was alright.” Her cousin was pulled out by a student who sustained injuries to his elbow in the act, Sreenish said.
“We are pained by the loss of our friend,” said Abhiram and Arun, the classmates of the deceased student Athul Thampi. They paid their last respects when Athul’s mortal remains were being taken from the Medical College mortuary to the CUSAT campus.
“Another friend who is injured and admitted in the hospital is in much pain because he was unable to have one last glimpse of Athul,” they said.
“It has been just one month since we joined college. The two of us and Athul had joined the Civil Engineering course in the second year through lateral entry,” Abhiram added.