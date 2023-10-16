Couple killed in Kerala’s Kozhikode after being trapped between two buses

In a tragic multi-vehicle accident in Kerala’s Kozhikode, a couple was killed after being trapped between two private buses on a congested road. The accident happened on Monday, October 16 near Vengeri, and the deceased were identified as Jeema (38 years) and her husband Shainju (43 years), a native of Kakkodi.

According to reports, the couple was coming from the Balussery side on their bike and were lined up behind a bus when the incident occurred. As the bus made a sudden brake, another bus that was lined behind the couple’s bike rammed into them. Onlookers rushed the injured couple to the hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival. Their bike was completely damaged.

There was another bike at the accident spot when the mishap occurred, and the rider survived with several injuries. Video footage shot from the first bus shows the second bus trying to overtake an auto and a car. Five passengers in one of the buses also suffered injuries.