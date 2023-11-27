Congress slams Kerala CM over 'harassment' of Sabarimala pilgrims during statewide tour

Leader of Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan, on Monday, November 27, took potshots at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking all, especially Sabarimala pilgrims, wearing black dress and walking on the streets to be careful as Vijayan's 'allergy towards black colour is known'.

“Vijayan is now behaving as King Pinarayi now and his antipathy towards black colour is well known and just the other day in Kozhikode, Sabarimala pilgrims who were out on the streets wearing the customary black dress were rounded up by the police as Vijayan and his tour party were in the district. So my request to all Sabarimala pilgrims is, be careful when you wear black dress and step on the streets,” said Satheesan.

Vijayan and the entire cabinet is on a statewide trip that began from Manjeswaram on November 18 to cover the 140 assembly constituencies, and arrive in the state capital on December 23.