Congress slams Kerala CM after its cadre beaten by CPI(M) workers and police

“Our workers protested by waving black flags and if this is the way those who protests are handled, we (legislators and parliament members) will soon be out in the streets waving black flags against Vijayan,” said Satheesan.

The Opposition has blamed Vijayan of using the trip as an election campaign using state funds.

“It’s shameful to see the State Chief Secretary making the inaugural speech. Vijayan only meets VIPs over a breakfast and the common people have to meet the officials to get their issues addressed,” said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court stayed a government order which had asked the school authorities to allow their school buses for the use of Vijayan’s state-wide trip.

The Chief Minister Vijayan said that even before the bus trip started the Congress boycotted it and now they are trying to make people stay away from our programme.

“Just after four days, we see people have made it a big success. Now, those who are opposing it have become restless,” the Chief Minister added.