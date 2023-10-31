BJP spokesperson Anil Antony booked for allegedly spreading religious hatred

The Kasaragod cyber police have booked a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Anil Antony for allegedly spreading religious hatred. Anil Antony had recently shared a video with an allegedly false narrative and later deleted the post on X (formerly Twitter). The complaint against him was filed by the Students’ Federation of India’s (SFI) district secretary MT Sidharthan.
Anil has been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).
A few days earlier, Anil had shared a video from Kasaragod, in which a group of burqa-clad students were seen protesting inside a private bus and screaming at an older woman. The protest, as , was over private buses not stopping in front of the Khansa Women’s College. Anil however tweeted with the caption “bullying by a bunch of burqa-clad women” and later deleted the video. He accused the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala of being Hamas sympathisers and concluded that all such activities were ‘whitewashed by digital terror sympathisers’.
He also said, “Kerala led by these politicians is becoming a hotbed of fundamentalism and radicalisation. These are ominous signs indeed. That is what it is”.
Many right-wing and BJP social media handles shared the video with false narratives which said that Muslim women passengers were insisting that only women wearing burqas would be allowed in buses. In reality, the older woman in the video was arguing with the students for protesting in front of the bus and causing a delay.
