BJP spokesperson Anil Antony booked for allegedly spreading religious hatred

The Kasaragod cyber police have booked a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Anil Antony for allegedly spreading religious hatred. Anil Antony had recently shared a video with an allegedly false narrative and later deleted the post on X (formerly Twitter). The complaint against him was filed by the Students’ Federation of India’s (SFI) district secretary MT Sidharthan.

Anil has been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).