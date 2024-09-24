'Bailable offences': Kerala HC closes actor Jayasurya's anticipatory bail applications

The Kerala High Court, on Monday, September 23, closed the anticipatory bail applications moved by actor Jayasurya in connection with sexual abuse allegations made against him last month as the offences are bailable. Looking into the two bail applications filed by Jayasurya, the court pointed out that the offences alleged against the actor are bailable offences.

"In light of the above submissions, the bail applications are closed, reserving the right of the petitioner to work out his remedies in accordance with law," the High Court said.

There were two complaints against the actor, one registered in Kochi and another in the state capital city. The court, after going through the case, pointed out that the offences alleged against the actor are bailable since they were alleged to have been committed before 2013. He got relief as the sections under which he was charged were amended in 2013 to make it non-bailable.

Earlier this month, the court had closed the anticipatory bail plea moved by Malayalam film personality Ranjith on the same grounds.

Ever since the Hema Committee Report, which was finally released last month, brought out the pitiable condition of women in the Malayalam film industry, there has been a steady stream of sexual harassment complaints against actors, directors and producers in the Malayalam film industry.

As of now, the police have registered 11 FIRs against various film personalities. Presently those who are in the dock include actor-turned-CPI(M) legislator Mukesh Madhavan, actors Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nivin Pauly and directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble.