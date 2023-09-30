As parents war over child’s name, Kerala High Court steps in

The Kerala High Court invoked its parens patriae jurisdiction to select the name of a child, caught in a dispute between her warring parents over her name. The bench took a position that attempting to resolve the dispute between the parents will take time, and in the meanwhile, the absence of a name would not be conducive to the welfare or the best interests of the child. Parens patriae jurisdiction, which means jurisdiction of the “parent of the nation”, is the inherent authority of a state or court to provide protection to people such as minor children and people with physical or mental disabilities whose rights were denied by their caregivers.

“In the exercise of such a jurisdiction, the paramount consideration being the welfare of the child and not the rights of the parents, the court has to perform the task of selecting a name for the child. While choosing a name, factors like the welfare of the child, cultural considerations, interests of parents and societal norms can be reckoned by the court. The ultimate objective being the well-being of the child, the court has to adopt a name, taking into consideration the overall circumstances. Thus, this court is compelled to exercise its parens patriae jurisdiction to select a name for the child of the petitioner,” it said.

The child in question had no name on her birth certificate. All set to begin her education, the school authorities insisted on a name for her, and refused to accept the birth certificate which carried no name. Then started the trouble when the petitioner mother attempted to register a name for the child, ‘Punya Nair’, but the Registrar insisted on the presence of both parents before him to register the name.