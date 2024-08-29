Abuse, resignations, power nexus: Everything about Kerala’s #MeToo crisis

Trigger behind the report

It all started seven years ago, on February 17, 2017. A top female actor was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of six criminals. An investigation revealed that the men might have been hired by a Malayalam superstar actor named Dileep, who is now accused of orchestrating and conspiring to abuse the female actor.

Last month, we published an 11-chapter story on the night of the crime and its ripple effects across the state for the years to come. Read the subscriber-only report here.

When the news of this crime exploded in Kerala, other women actors came together in solidarity with the survivor. However, they soon realised that this was not a one-off incident. The crime caused many women to come out and detail their stories of trauma. #Avalkoppam, meaning ‘With her’, began trending on social media.

This Weinstein-scale revolution in Kerala began months before the global #MeToo movement. Many men resisted the feminist revolution, and quite a few called the campaign a big, hysterical performance. Mohanlal, one of Kerala’s most revered actors and president of the AMMA, called the #MeToo movement a “trend”.

In May 2017, just months after the crime, a group of 14 women from the Malayalam film industry met and submitted a memorandum to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding safe work spaces, better wages, and redressal cells. That’s when they formed the Women in Cinema Collective, or WCC — a first of its kind association in India.

Months after it was formed, the WCC representatives said in 2018 that there were “lots and lots of stories in the closet”, while prominent people in the industry did not take a stand, backed an accused, and made films with them.

In response to the outrage, the Kerala government formed the Hema Committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge named Justice K Hema. The intention was to listen, document, and suggest reforms for women in the industry.

For the women of Kerala, this was a significant moment – they had a voice, they were being heard, their pain was being considered “news”, and the state government was promising to address their concerns through the Hema Committee.

Woman after woman sat in front of the three-bench panel and revisited their trauma. At the end of 2019, a 5,000-page report, which reflected on the experiences of nearly 40 women, was submitted to the Chief Minister.