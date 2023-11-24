86-year-old Kerala daily wage labourer files defamation suit against CPI(M) party organ

Eighty-six-year-old Mariyakutty, a daily wage labourer, who has been protesting against the delay in social welfare pension, has moved the Kerala High Court against ‘Deshabhimani’, the party organ of the CPI(M) for "portraying her in poor light". She has filed the petition accusing the chief editor of the daily, its three journalists and six others of spreading fake news on social media.

Mariyakutty contended that she has suffered huge loss of face because of the 'false' report, and hence she should be compensated and the 'guilty' should be punished. The elderly woman, along with her friend, slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government over arrears in social welfare pension of Rs 1,600 a month. As a mark of protest, the two elderly women posed with begging bowls with a caption that they have no money and hence are resorting to begging at their home town in Idukki.

On November 10, a section of the media, including Deshabhimani, criticised the protest and news was published alleging Mariyakutty owns 1.5 acres of land and two houses and her daughter was based out of Switzerland. It further alleged that she had joined hands with the Congress party to malign Pinarayi Vijayan government's reputation.