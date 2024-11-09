75-year-old accused of raping Odisha native in Kochi surrenders before police

K Sivaprasad (75), accused of sexually assaulting his 23-year-old domestic worker at his residence in Kochi, surrendered before the police on the morning of Saturday, November 9. He had been absconding for several days and the police had issued a lookout notice for him before Sivaprasad turned up on Saturday, with complaints of health issues. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Kochi.

The survivor, a tribal woman from Odisha, had joined work at Sivaprasad's residence in Vyttila just days before the assault. She was allegedly drugged and raped inside the house on the noon of October 15 when other family members were away. The woman was rescued the following day after the family left for Guruvayur, leaving her alone in the house, with the gates locked from the outside. Social workers from the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) and police took her to the station. A medical examination later confirmed rape.