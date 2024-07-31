Kerala
‘6 from my family died, searching for 2 more’: Wayanad landslide victim speaks to TNM
At least 180 people have been killed and around 227 missing in the devastating triple landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. A family member speaks to TNM's Korah Abraham on how she lost six of her family members and two are missing.
