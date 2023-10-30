Woman sexually assaulted by auto driver in Bengaluru, alleges cops discouraged complaint

It was a rainy night on October 1 when 29-year-old, Ashwini (name changed), decided to avail an auto from Koramangala to her home in Marathahalli. Despite her attempts to book a cab through ride-sharing platforms, she found herself waiting for over 30 minutes since it was almost midnight, after which she got an auto that was passing by. Taking advantage of the fact that Ashwini was not aware of the route, the auto driver sexually assaulted her. Though she was able to defend herself, he followed her to her apartment, and she told TNM that the Marathahalli police discouraged her from filing a complaint against the driver.
“When I checked the duration from Koramangala to my house, it showed me around 25 minutes, however, it took me 1.5 hours to reach my home. Working from home and being new to Bengaluru, I am not familiar with the routes. Taking advantage of that, when it was raining, he stopped in an isolated street, came to the back seat, and sexually assaulted me,” recounted Ashwini, a PR manager, in her conversation with TNM.
Though Ashwini managed to fend off the driver, she was left in shock and remained in her seat, unsure of what to do next. "The road was deserted, and there was no one around to help. Escaping the auto was not a viable option, as I would have had no way to return home. The driver eventually returned to his seat and continued the journey, but then he also followed me into my apartment," she added, stating that she chose to not react aggressively since it could have resulted in an even worse outcome.
Fearing for her safety, Ashwini decided to go to a male friend's apartment within the same building. "The driver even followed me into the lift, and since I shared my flat with two other women, I did not want to jeopardise our safety. He went back only after he saw that a man had opened the door of the house,” Ashwini said.
The following day, on October 2, Ashwini visited the Marathahalli police station to file a complaint. However, she alleged that the officers discouraged her from doing so. They warned that pursuing the case would require multiple court appearances, and site visits, and the court case could drag on for several years. The officers allegedly told her that while they believed her story, the most they could do was give a warning to the auto driver since she did not have any witnesses or proof of the incident.
Ashwini gave the auto driver’s name and phone number to the police officers who called the driver, while she was at the police station. He claimed that even though she was intoxicated and unable to walk, he safely dropped her at home. Within 15 minutes of contacting the driver, the officers received another call, this time from someone identifying as the driver's lawyer who said they wanted to speak with Ashwini.
“The supposed lawyer told me that they wanted to negotiate an out-of-court settlement, offering financial compensation or a refund for the ride. Even after this call, the officers told me that nothing would happen even if I filed the complaint since there was no proof,” Ashwini said.
TNM contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), as well as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Marathahalli), and both of them said that they were unaware of the incident and would have helped Ashwini if she had approached them directly. “Utmost care is taken about sexual assault, this generally does not happen. We will speak to the victim and take necessary action against the accused. We will also investigate why the victim was discouraged from filing the report,” said the Whitefield DCP.
Ashwini is now in contact with an activist who specialises in handling cases of sexual assault, who is assisting her in filing a police complaint.