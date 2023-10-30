Woman sexually assaulted by auto driver in Bengaluru, alleges cops discouraged complaint

Though Ashwini managed to fend off the driver, she was left in shock and remained in her seat, unsure of what to do next. "The road was deserted, and there was no one around to help. Escaping the auto was not a viable option, as I would have had no way to return home. The driver eventually returned to his seat and continued the journey, but then he also followed me into my apartment," she added, stating that she chose to not react aggressively since it could have resulted in an even worse outcome.

Fearing for her safety, Ashwini decided to go to a male friend's apartment within the same building. "The driver even followed me into the lift, and since I shared my flat with two other women, I did not want to jeopardise our safety. He went back only after he saw that a man had opened the door of the house,” Ashwini said.

The following day, on October 2, Ashwini visited the Marathahalli police station to file a complaint. However, she alleged that the officers discouraged her from doing so. They warned that pursuing the case would require multiple court appearances, and site visits, and the court case could drag on for several years. The officers allegedly told her that while they believed her story, the most they could do was give a warning to the auto driver since she did not have any witnesses or proof of the incident.