Woman raped, killed in Karnataka just days after her engagement

In a shocking incident, a woman was raped and killed in Karnataka's Yadgir district, just a few days after her engagement, police said on Monday,

The 35-year-old victim has been identified as Savitha Rathod, a resident of Mudnal Tanda. She was engaged and was to be married soon.

Although the police have taken one suspect, Sachin, into custody, they believe that it might be a case of gang rape.

The incident took place on September 9 when the victim went to her farm in Kanchagarahalli Cross.

The villagers later found Savitha with stab injuries on her chest and ear and rushed her to a hospital in Kalaburagi.

She however succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that Savitha was orphaned early in her life and was living with her specially-abled brother.

An investigation into the case is currently underway.