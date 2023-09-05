'Who divided us on caste lines?' : Priyank Kharge responds to BL Santhosh over 'Sanatana Dharma' row

Political reactions to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's call for "eradication" of 'Sanatan Dharma' might be varied, but Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT-BT) minister and fellow 'INDIA' bloc leader, Priyank Kharge has come out in staunch support of the Tamil Nadu leader.



On Tuesday, Priyank Kharge reiterated his support by challenging BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh about 'Sanatana Dharma', particularly over dividing people on caste lines.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyank Kharge said, "There have been many infections for over thousands of years & is still prevalent today that discriminates between humans & denies them their dignity of being a human."



He was responding to a question from BL Santhosh who asked on Monday, "So if there is an infection in somebody's stomach, you chop off the head?" This question was in response to Priyank Kharge's statement on Monday in which he said that any religion that did not give equal rights and dignity to human beings was like a disease.