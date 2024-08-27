Udupi police arrest drug supplier in connection with Karkala rape case

The Karkala police in Udupi district have arrested a 23-year-old man, identified as Abhay, in connection with the drugging and rape of a 21-year-old woman. Abhay is alleged to have supplied narcotic drugs to the prime accused, Altaf, who used them to drug the victim before sexually assaulting her.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K Arun said that Abhay had helped Altaf escape after the incident. He will be produced before the jurisdictional court on Tuesday, August 27. A separate case has been registered against Abhay under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Karkala police have already arrested Altaf and another accused, Xavier Richard Quadros, in connection with the rape. Narcotic substances were found in the blood sample of the 21-year-old woman.

According to the police, Altaf befriended the woman on social media. On August 23, he asked to meet him. Following this, he took her to an isolated location in Karkala. The couple were joined by Altaf’s friend Richard Quadros, who brought alcohol. Altaf allegedly spiked her drink with the drugs and sexually assaulted her.

Soon after the incident came to light, many, including BJP leaders V Sunil Kumar and MP Brijesh Chowta, termed the incident as gang rape and also gave it a communal spin, suggesting it was a case of "love jihad.”

Love jihad is a bogey propagated by right-wing organisations alleging that Muslim men lure Hindu and Christian women into marriage and force them to convert to Islam.

However, the SP has now clarified from the preliminary investigation that the girl was sexually assaulted by a single person. He urged people to refrain from spreading false information and wait for the official investigation to conclude.