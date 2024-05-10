Twist in Prajwal Revanna case: Woman says she was forced to file false complaint

In a shocking twist, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, May 9, said that one of the woman complainants in the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case has claimed that she was forced to file a false complaint against the Hassan MP. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The complainant alleged that a group of people claiming to be police threatened her to lodge a false complaint.

The NCW said in a statement, “One woman complainant came to the Commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case.

“The woman claimed that she received calls from random numbers threatening her to lodge a complaint. It has come to light that this complainant was forced by a group of individuals to file a complaint under the threat of potential harassment and false implications."

As the complainant has sought protection for her family, the NCW has asked Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to provide security to the woman.

Taking a cue from the NCW's allegation, former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of threatening the victims with prostitution to extract false statements. “The investigating officers are going to the doorsteps of the victims and threatening them. Tell us, isn’t it a fact that the SIT officers are threatening the victims with false prostitution cases against them? Is this how the probe is being conducted," Kumaraswamy questioned Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Alleging that the SIT investigation is biased, a JD(S) delegation led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also met Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on May 9, seeking the probe to be handed over to the CBI. The case is being handled by the Karnataka police Special Investigation Team.

The state government has failed to stop the circulation of the alleged videos, causing a lot of agony, sorrow, and humiliation to the families of the victims, he claimed. The activities of the SIT are controlled and monitored by the state government on a day-to-day basis,and the SIT is working at the behest of the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM, he alleged.

Before meeting the Governor, HD Kumaraswamy spoke to the media and claimed that the government is pitting his community against each other.

“Many Vokkaliga leaders, including Ramalinga Reddy, Chaluvaraya Swamy, Krishna Byre Gowda and all ministers, are standing with the government over SIT investigation. This is what they do, they bring Vokkaliga leaders to fight against me…”

He added, “As per my information they have brought the family of victims, kidnapped woman. Why haven't they produced them before the court? Why have they been kept in some guest house? Why can't the SIT give information about her appearance before the magistrate?...Their intention is nothing but to keep HD Revanna in jail for three days.”

“It is impossible to expect a free, fair, and impartial inquiry from the SIT, as it is influenced and misguided by the state government. Therefore, the intervention of the Governor has been sought to recommend the case for a thorough inquiry by the CBI.” he said after meeting the Governor.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that a conversation between BJP leader Devaraje Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has exposed the collusion, conspiracy, and involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy CM in the SIT probe.

"There is a vested interest in tarnishing the image of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and the JD(S)," he said.